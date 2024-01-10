Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the St. John's Red Storm (8-4, 1-1 Big East) playing the Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

St. John's vs. Providence Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. John's Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 17.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Players to Watch

  • Devin Carter: 16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Bryce Hopkins: 16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Garwey Dual: 3.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Providence Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Providence AVG Providence Rank
93rd 78.8 Points Scored 75.2 176th
131st 69.1 Points Allowed 63.9 36th
35th 41.0 Rebounds 38.7 96th
4th 14.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
147th 7.8 3pt Made 8.3 107th
39th 16.7 Assists 14.5 119th
196th 11.9 Turnovers 13.2 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.