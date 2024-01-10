Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the St. John's Red Storm (8-4, 1-1 Big East) playing the Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Providence Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 17.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Chris Ledlum: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Garwey Dual: 3.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

St. John's vs. Providence Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Providence AVG Providence Rank 93rd 78.8 Points Scored 75.2 176th 131st 69.1 Points Allowed 63.9 36th 35th 41.0 Rebounds 38.7 96th 4th 14.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 147th 7.8 3pt Made 8.3 107th 39th 16.7 Assists 14.5 119th 196th 11.9 Turnovers 13.2 289th

