St. John's vs. Providence January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the St. John's Red Storm (8-4, 1-1 Big East) playing the Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
St. John's vs. Providence Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other St. John's Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 17.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Providence Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 3.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. John's vs. Providence Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Providence AVG
|Providence Rank
|93rd
|78.8
|Points Scored
|75.2
|176th
|131st
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|36th
|35th
|41.0
|Rebounds
|38.7
|96th
|4th
|14.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|107th
|39th
|16.7
|Assists
|14.5
|119th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.2
|289th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.