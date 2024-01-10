The Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) meet the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ACC Network.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Syracuse Players to Watch

Judah Mintz: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK JJ Starling: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Maliq Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Quadir Copeland: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Taylor: 7.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Syracuse vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank 109th 78.2 Points Scored 79.4 81st 157th 70.2 Points Allowed 70.8 179th 126th 37.8 Rebounds 37.3 154th 181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 7.6 170th 156th 13.9 Assists 14.6 115th 175th 11.7 Turnovers 9.8 42nd

