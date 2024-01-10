Syracuse vs. Boston College January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) meet the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ACC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Syracuse Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Judah Mintz: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JJ Starling: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Quadir Copeland: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Taylor: 7.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Syracuse vs. Boston College Stat Comparison
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|109th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|79.4
|81st
|157th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|126th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|37.3
|154th
|181st
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|156th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.6
|115th
|175th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|9.8
|42nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.