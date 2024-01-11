Thursday's America East slate includes the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 America East) playing the Binghamton Bearcats (7-5, 0-0 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Binghamton vs. Bryant Game Information

Binghamton Players to Watch

Symir Torrence: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 6.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 6.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tymu Chenery: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Armon Harried: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Nehemiah Benson: 9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Dan Petcash: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

Earl Timberlake: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniel Rivera: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Connor Withers: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Rafael Pinzon: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Binghamton vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

Bryant Rank Bryant AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank 79th 79.6 Points Scored 73.1 226th 286th 75.4 Points Allowed 72.5 219th 138th 37.5 Rebounds 38.5 100th 339th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 8.2 255th 24th 9.8 3pt Made 5.8 315th 82nd 15.4 Assists 14.7 111th 197th 11.9 Turnovers 12.0 206th

