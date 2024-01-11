Binghamton vs. Bryant January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's America East slate includes the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 America East) playing the Binghamton Bearcats (7-5, 0-0 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Binghamton vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Symir Torrence: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 6.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tymu Chenery: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Armon Harried: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nehemiah Benson: 9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bryant Players to Watch
- Earl Timberlake: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniel Rivera: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Connor Withers: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Rafael Pinzon: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Binghamton vs. Bryant Stat Comparison
|Bryant Rank
|Bryant AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|79th
|79.6
|Points Scored
|73.1
|226th
|286th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|219th
|138th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|38.5
|100th
|339th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|255th
|24th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|5.8
|315th
|82nd
|15.4
|Assists
|14.7
|111th
|197th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.0
|206th
