The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) meet a fellow America East team, the Binghamton Bearcats (4-8), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Binghamton University Events Center. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET.

Binghamton vs. Bryant Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Binghamton Players to Watch

Jadyn Weltz: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ella Wanzer: 13.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Genevieve Coleman: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Meghan Casey: 3.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

Mariona Planes Fortuny: 16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Mia Mancini: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Martina Boba: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kemari Reynolds: 5.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nia Scott: 6.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

