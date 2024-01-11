Binghamton vs. Bryant January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) meet a fellow America East team, the Binghamton Bearcats (4-8), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Binghamton University Events Center. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Binghamton vs. Bryant Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Binghamton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Jadyn Weltz: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ella Wanzer: 13.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Genevieve Coleman: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Meghan Casey: 3.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bryant Players to Watch
- Mariona Planes Fortuny: 16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Mia Mancini: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Martina Boba: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kemari Reynolds: 5.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nia Scott: 6.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.