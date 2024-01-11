Canisius vs. Saint Peter's January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-7) meet the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3) in a clash of MAAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Canisius Players to Watch
- Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grace Heeps: 7.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Jada Leonard: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Fatmata Janneh: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Carys Roy: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Reilly Sunday: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Kuhl: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
