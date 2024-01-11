Hofstra vs. Northeastern January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 0-0 CAA) play the Hofstra Pride (7-5, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.
Hofstra vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 7.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Hofstra vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison
|Northeastern Rank
|Northeastern AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|229th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|76.8
|133rd
|264th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|154th
|303rd
|33.5
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|192nd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|339th
|294th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|10.8
|8th
|154th
|13.9
|Assists
|16.8
|37th
|220th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.8
|95th
