The Northeastern Huskies (5-7, 0-0 CAA) play the Hofstra Pride (7-5, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.

Hofstra vs. Northeastern Game Information

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Washington: 7.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty: 12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Masai Troutman: 10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Luka Sakota: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared Turner: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hofstra vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

Northeastern Rank Northeastern AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 229th 72.9 Points Scored 76.8 133rd 264th 73.9 Points Allowed 70.1 154th 303rd 33.5 Rebounds 34.5 265th 192nd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.6 339th 294th 6.2 3pt Made 10.8 8th 154th 13.9 Assists 16.8 37th 220th 12.2 Turnovers 10.8 95th

