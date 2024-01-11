Thursday's MAAC schedule includes the Fairfield Stags (9-1) against the Iona Gaels (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

Iona vs. Fairfield Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

Sierra DeAngelo: 11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ella Fajardo: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Judith Gomez: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

Meghan Andersen: 16.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Janelle Brown: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kaety L'Amoreaux: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kendall McGruder: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Emina Selimovic: 8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

