On Thursday, January 11, 2024, the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) take the court against the New York Knicks (17-13) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and MSG.

Knicks vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks are receiving 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.

RJ Barrett is putting up 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Josh Hart is putting up 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the floor.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dereck Lively posts 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 73.4% from the floor.

Grant Williams averages 8.9 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 boards.

Dante Exum averages 9.2 points, 2.8 assists and 3.1 boards.

Knicks vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Knicks 118.8 Points Avg. 115.2 117.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.9% Field Goal % 46.6% 36.7% Three Point % 37.8%

