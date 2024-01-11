Knicks vs. Mavericks January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, January 11, 2024, the Dallas Mavericks (18-14) take the court against the New York Knicks (17-13) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and MSG.
Knicks vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Knicks are receiving 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Josh Hart is putting up 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the floor.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Dereck Lively posts 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 73.4% from the floor.
- Grant Williams averages 8.9 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 boards.
- Dante Exum averages 9.2 points, 2.8 assists and 3.1 boards.
Knicks vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Knicks
|118.8
|Points Avg.
|115.2
|117.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.6%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
