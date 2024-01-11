The Marist Red Foxes (2-10) face the Rider Broncs (2-8) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Marist vs. Rider Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

Taylor Langan: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

