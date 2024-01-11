The Brooklyn Nets (15-16), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at AccorHotels Arena, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13). The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and YES.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSOH, YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nets Games

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges delivers 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the Nets.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gets the Nets 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cameron Thomas is putting up 22.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Nicolas Claxton gives the Nets 11.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posts 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Max Strus puts up 14.1 points, 5.1 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 66.5% from the floor (third in NBA).

Caris LeVert puts up 15.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per game.

Georges Niang averages 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Nets 112.1 Points Avg. 116.2 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.3 47.2% Field Goal % 46.8% 35.4% Three Point % 38.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.