Nets vs. Cavaliers January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (15-16), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at AccorHotels Arena, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13). The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and YES.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges delivers 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the Nets.
- On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gets the Nets 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Cameron Thomas is putting up 22.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Nicolas Claxton gives the Nets 11.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Royce O'Neale is averaging 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell posts 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.
- Max Strus puts up 14.1 points, 5.1 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jarrett Allen averages 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 66.5% from the floor (third in NBA).
- Caris LeVert puts up 15.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per game.
- Georges Niang averages 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Nets
|112.1
|Points Avg.
|116.2
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.3
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
