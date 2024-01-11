Niagara vs. Siena January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's MAAC schedule includes the Siena Saints (4-6) facing the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7) at 11:00 AM ET.
Niagara vs. Siena Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Niagara Players to Watch
- Chardonnay Hartley: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amelia Strong: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Destiny Strother: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaliyah Parker: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alyssa Rossignol: 4.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Siena Players to Watch
- Elisa Mevius: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Teresa Seppala: 11 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- London Gamble: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
