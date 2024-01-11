Thursday's MAAC schedule includes the Siena Saints (4-6) facing the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7) at 11:00 AM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Siena Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Players to Watch

Chardonnay Hartley: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Amelia Strong: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Destiny Strother: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaliyah Parker: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Rossignol: 4.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Siena Players to Watch

Elisa Mevius: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4 STL, 0.4 BLK Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Teresa Seppala: 11 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

11 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK London Gamble: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.