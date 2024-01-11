Siena vs. Niagara January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7) play a fellow MAAC squad, the Siena Saints (4-6), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at MVP Arena. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Siena vs. Niagara Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Players to Watch
- Elisa Mevius: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- London Gamble: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Niagara Players to Watch
- Chardonnay Hartley: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amelia Strong: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Destiny Strother: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaliyah Parker: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alyssa Rossignol: 4.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.