Stony Brook vs. Towson January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA squad, the Towson Tigers (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at SECU Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Stony Brook vs. Towson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stony Brook Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Chris Maidoh: 8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dean Noll: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared Frey: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Christian May: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mekhi Lowery: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stony Brook vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stony Brook Rank
|338th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|71.7
|258th
|96th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|254th
|31st
|41.1
|Rebounds
|36.9
|175th
|3rd
|14.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|175th
|315th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.8
|70th
|349th
|9.8
|Assists
|12.0
|283rd
|238th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.9
|103rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.