The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA squad, the Towson Tigers (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at SECU Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Towson Game Information

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Dean Noll: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Frey: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Christian May: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Dylan Williamson: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Tejada: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Mekhi Lowery: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Towson Rank Towson AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank 338th 65.4 Points Scored 71.7 258th 96th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 31st 41.1 Rebounds 36.9 175th 3rd 14.5 Off. Rebounds 9.3 175th 315th 5.8 3pt Made 8.8 70th 349th 9.8 Assists 12.0 283rd 238th 12.4 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

