The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA squad, the Towson Tigers (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at SECU Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Towson Game Information

Stony Brook Players to Watch

  • Chris Maidoh: 8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dean Noll: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jared Frey: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

  • Charles Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Christian May: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dylan Williamson: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Tejada: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mekhi Lowery: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Towson Rank Towson AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank
338th 65.4 Points Scored 71.7 258th
96th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.8 254th
31st 41.1 Rebounds 36.9 175th
3rd 14.5 Off. Rebounds 9.3 175th
315th 5.8 3pt Made 8.8 70th
349th 9.8 Assists 12.0 283rd
238th 12.4 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

