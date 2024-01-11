The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) play the Syracuse Orange (10-1) in a clash of ACC teams at 11:30 AM ET on Thursday.

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

Syracuse Players to Watch

Dyaisha Fair: 19.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Alyssa Latham: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Georgia Woolley: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

