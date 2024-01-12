Friday's MAC schedule includes the Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) against the Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Information

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 17.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Shawn Fulcher: 8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Isaiah Adams: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikal Dawson: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Buffalo vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank 109th 78.3 Points Scored 67.3 322nd 87th 66.8 Points Allowed 80 345th 168th 36.9 Rebounds 36.8 172nd 154th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd 43rd 9.5 3pt Made 6.3 284th 98th 15.1 Assists 12.2 277th 247th 12.5 Turnovers 15.4 358th

