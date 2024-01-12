Buffalo vs. Akron January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAC schedule includes the Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) against the Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Buffalo vs. Akron Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Buffalo Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 17.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 13 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buffalo vs. Akron Stat Comparison
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Buffalo AVG
|Buffalo Rank
|109th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|67.3
|322nd
|87th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|80
|345th
|168th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|36.8
|172nd
|154th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|122nd
|43rd
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|284th
|98th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.2
|277th
|247th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|15.4
|358th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.