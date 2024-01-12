The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) face the Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Siena Game Information

Canisius Players to Watch

Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre Dinkins: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Siena Players to Watch

Giovanni Emejuru: 10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Killian Gribben: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Michael Evbagharu: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Zek Tekin: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Eley: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Canisius vs. Siena Stat Comparison

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 132nd 77.0 Points Scored 59.0 360th 252nd 73.7 Points Allowed 76.9 305th 141st 37.5 Rebounds 36.7 177th 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 37th 52nd 9.3 3pt Made 5.1 343rd 128th 14.3 Assists 10.8 336th 262nd 12.7 Turnovers 15.8 360th

