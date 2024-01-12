Friday's MAAC slate includes the Rider Broncs (3-10, 0-2 MAAC) against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Manhattan vs. Rider Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Manhattan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan Players to Watch

Seydou Traore: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Shaquil Bender: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Winston: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Perry Cowan: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Players to Watch

Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Corey McKeithan: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Allen Powell: 10.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK TJ Weeks Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tariq Ingraham: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rider Rank Rider AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank 209th 70.2 Points Scored 67.2 294th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 90th 36.2 Rebounds 31.7 324th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 349th 5.0 3pt Made 6.8 237th 307th 11.4 Assists 12.3 237th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.