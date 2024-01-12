Manhattan vs. Rider January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAAC slate includes the Rider Broncs (3-10, 0-2 MAAC) against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Manhattan vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Seydou Traore: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Shaquil Bender: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Winston: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Perry Cowan: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rider Players to Watch
- Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Corey McKeithan: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tariq Ingraham: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Manhattan vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rider Rank
|Rider AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|209th
|70.2
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|90th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|31.7
|324th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|349th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
