Marist vs. Quinnipiac January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAAC slate includes the Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 1-1 MAAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Marist vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marist Players to Watch
- Max Allen: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaden Daughtry: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jadin Collins: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Josh Pascarelli: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Quinnipiac Players to Watch
- Matt Balanc: 18.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amarri Tice: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Savion Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paul Otieno: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Alexis Reyes: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marist vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison
|Marist Rank
|Marist AVG
|Quinnipiac AVG
|Quinnipiac Rank
|326th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|78.6
|100th
|9th
|60.4
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|174th
|308th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|38.5
|98th
|353rd
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|135th
|228th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|225th
|12.9
|Assists
|15.3
|89th
|194th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.5
|247th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.