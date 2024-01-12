Friday's MAAC slate includes the Marist Red Foxes (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-3, 1-1 MAAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

Max Allen: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Brickner: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jaden Daughtry: 6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Jadin Collins: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Josh Pascarelli: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

Matt Balanc: 18.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Amarri Tice: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Savion Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Paul Otieno: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Alexis Reyes: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marist vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison

Marist Rank Marist AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank 326th 67.2 Points Scored 78.6 100th 9th 60.4 Points Allowed 70.7 174th 308th 33.4 Rebounds 38.5 98th 353rd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 135th 228th 7.1 3pt Made 7.8 153rd 225th 12.9 Assists 15.3 89th 194th 11.9 Turnovers 12.5 247th

