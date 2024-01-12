The Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) meet the Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Fairfield Game Information

Niagara Players to Watch

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmad Henderson II: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Harlan Obioha: 7.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Luke Bumbalough: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Peyton Smith: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Leach: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Louis Bleechmore: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Niagara vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG Fairfield AVG Fairfield Rank 229th 72.9 Points Scored 73.7 213th 279th 75.2 Points Allowed 70.9 180th 356th 30.3 Rebounds 35.6 233rd 322nd 7.0 Off. Rebounds 8.5 228th 275th 6.4 3pt Made 8.6 84th 267th 12.3 Assists 13.3 196th 66th 10.4 Turnovers 12.1 211th

