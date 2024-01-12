Niagara vs. Fairfield January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) meet the Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Niagara vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Niagara Players to Watch
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmad Henderson II: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harlan Obioha: 7.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Luke Bumbalough: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Peyton Smith: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Leach: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Louis Bleechmore: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Niagara vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison
|Niagara Rank
|Niagara AVG
|Fairfield AVG
|Fairfield Rank
|229th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|73.7
|213th
|279th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|180th
|356th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|35.6
|233rd
|322nd
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|228th
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.6
|84th
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|66th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.1
|211th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.