The Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) meet the Fairfield Stags (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Fairfield Game Information

Niagara Players to Watch

  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ahmad Henderson II: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Harlan Obioha: 7.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Luke Bumbalough: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

  • Jasper Floyd: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Peyton Smith: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jalen Leach: 14.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Louis Bleechmore: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Niagara vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG Fairfield AVG Fairfield Rank
229th 72.9 Points Scored 73.7 213th
279th 75.2 Points Allowed 70.9 180th
356th 30.3 Rebounds 35.6 233rd
322nd 7.0 Off. Rebounds 8.5 228th
275th 6.4 3pt Made 8.6 84th
267th 12.3 Assists 13.3 196th
66th 10.4 Turnovers 12.1 211th

