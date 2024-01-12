The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) face the Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Canisius Game Information

Siena Players to Watch

  • Giovanni Emejuru: 10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Killian Gribben: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Michael Evbagharu: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zek Tekin: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Eley: 13.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Canisius Players to Watch

  • Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Dinkins: 15 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Siena vs. Canisius Stat Comparison

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank
132nd 77 Points Scored 59 360th
252nd 73.7 Points Allowed 76.9 305th
141st 37.5 Rebounds 36.7 177th
135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 37th
52nd 9.3 3pt Made 5.1 343rd
128th 14.3 Assists 10.8 336th
262nd 12.7 Turnovers 15.8 360th

