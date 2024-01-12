Siena vs. Canisius January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) face the Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Siena vs. Canisius Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Players to Watch
- Giovanni Emejuru: 10.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Killian Gribben: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Michael Evbagharu: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zek Tekin: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Eley: 13.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Canisius Players to Watch
- Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Dinkins: 15 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Siena vs. Canisius Stat Comparison
|Canisius Rank
|Canisius AVG
|Siena AVG
|Siena Rank
|132nd
|77
|Points Scored
|59
|360th
|252nd
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|305th
|141st
|37.5
|Rebounds
|36.7
|177th
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|37th
|52nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|5.1
|343rd
|128th
|14.3
|Assists
|10.8
|336th
|262nd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|15.8
|360th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.