Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East schedule includes the Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6, 0-0 America East) playing the Binghamton Bearcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Sebastian Thomas: 17.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amar'e Marshall: 15.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 13.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Jackson: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Bertram: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Symir Torrence: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tymu Chenery: 14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nehemiah Benson: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison
|Albany (NY) Rank
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|127th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|75.8
|164th
|267th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|172nd
|119th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|39.7
|62nd
|102nd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|226th
|208th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.0
|304th
|175th
|13.6
|Assists
|15.4
|82nd
|324th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|155th
