Saturday's America East schedule includes the Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6, 0-0 America East) playing the Binghamton Bearcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Sebastian Thomas: 17.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 13.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Binghamton Players to Watch

Symir Torrence: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Armon Harried: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison

Albany (NY) Rank Albany (NY) AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank 127th 77.4 Points Scored 75.8 164th 267th 74.5 Points Allowed 70.9 172nd 119th 38.1 Rebounds 39.7 62nd 102nd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th 208th 7.3 3pt Made 6.0 304th 175th 13.6 Assists 15.4 82nd 324th 13.9 Turnovers 11.5 155th

