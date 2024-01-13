Saturday's America East schedule includes the Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6, 0-0 America East) playing the Binghamton Bearcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Thomas: 17.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amar'e Marshall: 15.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jonathan Beagle: 13.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcus Jackson: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Bertram: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Binghamton Players to Watch

  • Symir Torrence: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tymu Chenery: 14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Armon Harried: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Nehemiah Benson: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dan Petcash: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Albany (NY) vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison

Albany (NY) Rank Albany (NY) AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank
127th 77.4 Points Scored 75.8 164th
267th 74.5 Points Allowed 70.9 172nd
119th 38.1 Rebounds 39.7 62nd
102nd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th
208th 7.3 3pt Made 6.0 304th
175th 13.6 Assists 15.4 82nd
324th 13.9 Turnovers 11.5 155th

