Albany vs. Binghamton January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East schedule includes the Binghamton Bearcats (5-8) meeting the Albany Great Danes (11-2) at 2:00 PM ET.
Albany vs. Binghamton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Albany Players to Watch
- Kayla Cooper: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deja Evans: 8.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Helene Haegerstrand: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sarah Karpell: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Meghan Huerter: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Jadyn Weltz: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ella Wanzer: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Genevieve Coleman: 10.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Camryn Fauria: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
