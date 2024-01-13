Army vs. American January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Army Black Knights (4-9, 0-0 Patriot League) play a fellow Patriot League team, the American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Bender Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Army vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Army Players to Watch
- Josh Scovens: 13.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ryan Curry: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Abe Johnson: 4.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Blake Barker: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charlie Peterson: 4.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Army vs. American Stat Comparison
|American Rank
|American AVG
|Army AVG
|Army Rank
|211th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|61.5
|356th
|279th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|63.4
|26th
|299th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|36.7
|178th
|180th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|170th
|20th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|97th
|76th
|15.5
|Assists
|13.1
|218th
|51st
|10.0
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
