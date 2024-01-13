The Army Black Knights (4-9, 0-0 Patriot League) play a fellow Patriot League team, the American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Bender Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Army vs. American Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Army Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Army Players to Watch

  • Josh Scovens: 13.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Ryan Curry: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Abe Johnson: 4.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Blake Barker: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Charlie Peterson: 4.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

American Players to Watch

  • Matt Rogers: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Elijah Stephens: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lorenzo Donadio: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lincoln Ball: 4.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Geoff Sprouse: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Army vs. American Stat Comparison

American Rank American AVG Army AVG Army Rank
211th 73.7 Points Scored 61.5 356th
279th 75.2 Points Allowed 63.4 26th
299th 33.8 Rebounds 36.7 178th
180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 170th
20th 9.9 3pt Made 8.3 97th
76th 15.5 Assists 13.1 218th
51st 10.0 Turnovers 12.1 208th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.