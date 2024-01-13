The Army Black Knights (4-9, 0-0 Patriot League) play a fellow Patriot League team, the American Eagles (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Bender Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Army vs. American Game Information

Army Players to Watch

Josh Scovens: 13.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Army vs. American Stat Comparison

American Rank American AVG Army AVG Army Rank 211th 73.7 Points Scored 61.5 356th 279th 75.2 Points Allowed 63.4 26th 299th 33.8 Rebounds 36.7 178th 180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 170th 20th 9.9 3pt Made 8.3 97th 76th 15.5 Assists 13.1 218th 51st 10.0 Turnovers 12.1 208th

