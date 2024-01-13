The Binghamton Bearcats (5-8) face the Albany Great Danes (11-2) in a clash of America East squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Binghamton vs. Albany Game Information

Binghamton Players to Watch

Jadyn Weltz: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Ella Wanzer: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Genevieve Coleman: 10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Denai Bowman: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Camryn Fauria: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Albany Players to Watch

Kayla Cooper: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK Deja Evans: 8.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Helene Haegerstrand: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sarah Karpell: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Meghan Huerter: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

