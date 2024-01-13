Binghamton vs. Albany (NY) January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) face a fellow America East team, the Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at SEFCU Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Binghamton vs. Albany (NY) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Binghamton Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Symir Torrence: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 7.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tymu Chenery: 14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nehemiah Benson: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Sebastian Thomas: 17.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amar'e Marshall: 15 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 13.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Jackson: 6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Bertram: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Binghamton vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison
|Albany (NY) Rank
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|127th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|75.8
|164th
|267th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|172nd
|119th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|39.7
|62nd
|102nd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|226th
|208th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6
|304th
|175th
|13.6
|Assists
|15.4
|82nd
|324th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|155th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.