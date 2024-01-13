Buffalo vs. Akron January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Akron Zips (5-5) face a fellow MAC squad, the Buffalo Bulls (6-4), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Alumni Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Buffalo vs. Akron Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Buffalo Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Chellia Watson: 21.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.8 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hattie Ogden: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rana Elhusseini: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Davis: 7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 20.5 PTS, 11 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexus Mobley: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.