Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Rider Broncs (3-8) playing the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canisius vs. Rider Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Canisius Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Players to Watch

Sisi Eleko: 15.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Amalia: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Grace Heeps: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Athina Lexa: 11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Bri Rozzi: 3.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Players to Watch

Taylor Langan: 14.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayla Firebaugh: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sanaa Redmond: 5.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylan Deveney: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jessika Schiffer: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.