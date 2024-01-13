Canisius vs. Rider January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Rider Broncs (3-8) playing the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
Canisius vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Canisius Players to Watch
- Sisi Eleko: 15.4 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grace Heeps: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Athina Lexa: 11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bri Rozzi: 3.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rider Players to Watch
- Taylor Langan: 14.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayla Firebaugh: 9.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sanaa Redmond: 5.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylan Deveney: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jessika Schiffer: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
