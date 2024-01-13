Colgate vs. Bucknell January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot League schedule includes the Bucknell Bison (3-10, 0-0 Patriot League) versus the Colgate Raiders (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League), at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Colgate Players to Watch
- Braeden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keegan Records: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeff Woodward: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Thomson: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Jack Forrest: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Williamson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Bascoe: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruot Bijiek: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ian Motta: 4.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Colgate vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison
|Bucknell Rank
|Bucknell AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|355th
|61.9
|Points Scored
|69.2
|298th
|199th
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|101st
|361st
|28.8
|Rebounds
|36.3
|203rd
|357th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|243rd
|184th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.2
|116th
|313th
|11.7
|Assists
|14.5
|114th
|263rd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|147th
