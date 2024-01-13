Saturday's Patriot League schedule includes the Bucknell Bison (3-10, 0-0 Patriot League) versus the Colgate Raiders (6-7, 0-0 Patriot League), at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Colgate vs. Bucknell Game Information

Colgate Players to Watch

Braeden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keegan Records: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Ryan Moffatt: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeff Woodward: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sam Thomson: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Williamson: 11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Bascoe: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruot Bijiek: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ian Motta: 4.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Colgate vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 355th 61.9 Points Scored 69.2 298th 199th 71.8 Points Allowed 67.3 101st 361st 28.8 Rebounds 36.3 203rd 357th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 243rd 184th 7.5 3pt Made 8.2 116th 313th 11.7 Assists 14.5 114th 263rd 12.7 Turnovers 11.4 147th

