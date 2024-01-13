Saturday's Patriot slate includes the Colgate Raiders (7-4) against the Bucknell Bison (3-8), at 2:00 PM ET.

Colgate vs. Bucknell Game Information

Colgate Players to Watch

Madison Schiller: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylor Golembiewski: 12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Tiasia McMillan: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Sophia Diehl: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexa Brodie: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Emma Theodorsson: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isabella King: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Blake Matthews: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

