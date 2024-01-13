Colgate vs. Bucknell January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Patriot slate includes the Colgate Raiders (7-4) against the Bucknell Bison (3-8), at 2:00 PM ET.
Colgate vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Colgate Players to Watch
- Madison Schiller: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylor Golembiewski: 12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tiasia McMillan: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sophia Diehl: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexa Brodie: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Emma Theodorsson: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isabella King: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Blake Matthews: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
