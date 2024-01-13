Columbia vs. Cornell January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Columbia Lions (8-4) versus the Cornell Big Red (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Columbia vs. Cornell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Columbia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia Players to Watch
- Abbey Hsu: 22.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kitty Henderson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cecelia Collins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cornell Players to Watch
- Emily Pape: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaya Ingram: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Summer Parker-Hall: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Azareya Kilgoe: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rachel Kaus: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.