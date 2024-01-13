Cornell vs. Columbia January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Columbia Lions (8-4) playing the Cornell Big Red (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET.
Cornell vs. Columbia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Cornell Players to Watch
- Emily Pape: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaya Ingram: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Summer Parker-Hall: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Azareya Kilgoe: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rachel Kaus: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Columbia Players to Watch
- Abbey Hsu: 22.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kitty Henderson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cecelia Collins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
