Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Columbia Lions (8-4) playing the Cornell Big Red (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cornell vs. Columbia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cornell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Players to Watch

Emily Pape: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaya Ingram: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Summer Parker-Hall: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Azareya Kilgoe: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Rachel Kaus: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Columbia Players to Watch

Abbey Hsu: 22.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kitty Henderson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Cecelia Collins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.