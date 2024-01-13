Hofstra vs. Campbell January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CAA schedule includes the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6, 0-0 CAA) playing the Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hofstra vs. Campbell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hofstra Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 22.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 18.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 6.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Campbell Players to Watch
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kotov: 5.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gediminas Mokseckas: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hofstra vs. Campbell Stat Comparison
|Campbell Rank
|Campbell AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|314th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|77
|134th
|18th
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|186th
|333rd
|32.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|291st
|333rd
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|347th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|10.9
|8th
|248th
|12.6
|Assists
|16.5
|46th
|219th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.5
|70th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.