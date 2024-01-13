Saturday's CAA schedule includes the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6, 0-0 CAA) playing the Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. Campbell Game Information

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 18.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Washington: 6.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alex Kotov: 5.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gediminas Mokseckas: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hofstra vs. Campbell Stat Comparison

Campbell Rank Campbell AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 314th 67.8 Points Scored 77 134th 18th 62.8 Points Allowed 71.2 186th 333rd 32.6 Rebounds 33.9 291st 333rd 6.8 Off. Rebounds 6.5 347th 309th 5.9 3pt Made 10.9 8th 248th 12.6 Assists 16.5 46th 219th 12.2 Turnovers 10.5 70th

