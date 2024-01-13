Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-6) meeting the Iona Gaels (5-5) at 4:00 PM ET.

Iona vs. Quinnipiac

Iona Players to Watch

Sierra DeAngelo: 11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ella Fajardo: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Judith Gomez: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

Anna Foley: 11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Elia O'Donnell: 9.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Grace LaBarge: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackie Grisdale: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Karson Martin: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

