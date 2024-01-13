Iona vs. Quinnipiac January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-6) meeting the Iona Gaels (5-5) at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Iona vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona Players to Watch
- Sierra DeAngelo: 11.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ella Fajardo: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Judith Gomez: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Quinnipiac Players to Watch
- Anna Foley: 11.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Elia O'Donnell: 9.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grace LaBarge: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackie Grisdale: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Karson Martin: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.