Knicks vs. Grizzlies January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) play the New York Knicks (17-15) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.
Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle delivers 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Knicks.
- Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.9 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He's making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- OG Anunoby is putting up 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Josh Hart is averaging 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the floor.
- The Knicks are getting 6.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Isaiah Hartenstein this season.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 24.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.
- Santi Aldama averages 11.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- David Roddy posts 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Bismack Biyombo averages 6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the field.
Knicks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Knicks
|107.2
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|113.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|43.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|33.3%
|Three Point %
|37.5%
