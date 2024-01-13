On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) play the New York Knicks (17-15) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle delivers 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.9 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He's making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

OG Anunoby is putting up 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Knicks are getting 6.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Isaiah Hartenstein this season.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 24.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Santi Aldama averages 11.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

David Roddy posts 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 56.5% from the field.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Knicks 107.2 Points Avg. 115.3 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 43.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 33.3% Three Point % 37.5%

