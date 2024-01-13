Saturday's NEC slate includes the Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9, 0-0 NEC) against the Long Island Sharks (1-11, 0-0 NEC), at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

LIU vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other LIU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Players to Watch

Tai Strickland: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Eric Acker: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tana Kopa: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Terell Strickland: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nikola Djapa: 5.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Alex Sobel: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK Nico Galette: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Joey Reilly: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Aidan Carpenter: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle McGee: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LIU vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sacred Heart Rank Sacred Heart AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 66.7 308th 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 80.0 355th 109th 35.8 Rebounds 34.7 190th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 143rd 13.5 Assists 14.5 75th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 15.9 361st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.