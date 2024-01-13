LIU vs. Sacred Heart January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's NEC slate includes the Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9, 0-0 NEC) against the Long Island Sharks (1-11, 0-0 NEC), at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
LIU vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
LIU Players to Watch
- Tai Strickland: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eric Acker: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tana Kopa: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terell Strickland: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nikola Djapa: 5.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Alex Sobel: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Nico Galette: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Joey Reilly: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aidan Carpenter: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle McGee: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
LIU vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Sacred Heart Rank
|Sacred Heart AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|109th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|34.7
|190th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
