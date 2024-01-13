Saturday's NEC slate includes the Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-9, 0-0 NEC) against the Long Island Sharks (1-11, 0-0 NEC), at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

LIU vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

LIU Players to Watch

  • Tai Strickland: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eric Acker: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tana Kopa: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Terell Strickland: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nikola Djapa: 5.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

  • Alex Sobel: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Nico Galette: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Joey Reilly: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aidan Carpenter: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyle McGee: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

LIU vs. Sacred Heart Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sacred Heart Rank Sacred Heart AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank
198th 70.7 Points Scored 66.7 308th
214th 71.2 Points Allowed 80.0 355th
109th 35.8 Rebounds 34.7 190th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
229th 6.9 3pt Made 4.9 352nd
143rd 13.5 Assists 14.5 75th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 15.9 361st

