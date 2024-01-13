LIU vs. Sacred Heart January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Long Island Sharks (1-9) face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8) in a clash of NEC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
LIU vs. Sacred Heart Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
LIU Players to Watch
- Ashley Austin: 14.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nigeria Harkless: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emaia O'Brien: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaya Dowdy: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mariah Elohim: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Ny'Ceara Pryor: 17.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amelia Wood: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sajada Bonner: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sierra Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nalyce Dudley: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
