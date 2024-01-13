Saturday's MAAC slate includes the Manhattan Jaspers (7-3) playing the Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

Nitzan Amar: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Jada Leonard: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

