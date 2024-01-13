Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAAC slate includes the Manhattan Jaspers (7-3) playing the Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET.
Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Nitzan Amar: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Petra Juric: 8.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jade Blagrove: 8.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anne Bair: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Jada Leonard: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Fatmata Janneh: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Carys Roy: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Reilly Sunday: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Kuhl: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
