Saturday's MAAC schedule includes the Marist Red Foxes (2-10) facing the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET.

Marist vs. Niagara Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Catie Cunningham: 6.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jackie Piddock: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiara Fisher: 10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Julia Corsentino: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Niagara Players to Watch

Chardonnay Hartley: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Amelia Strong: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Destiny Strother: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaliyah Parker: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Rossignol: 4.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

