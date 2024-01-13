Niagara vs. Marist January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Niagara Purple Eagles (5-7) face a fellow MAAC opponent, the Marist Red Foxes (2-10), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at McCann Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET.
Niagara vs. Marist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Niagara Players to Watch
- Chardonnay Hartley: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amelia Strong: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Destiny Strother: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aaliyah Parker: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alyssa Rossignol: 4.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Marist Players to Watch
- Zaria Demember-Shazer: 13.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Catie Cunningham: 6.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jackie Piddock: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kiara Fisher: 10.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Julia Corsentino: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
