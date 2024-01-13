Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) versus the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10), at 2:30 PM ET on USA.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Bonaventure Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Mika Adams-Woods: 14.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Charles Pride: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Yann Farell: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Barry Evans: 3.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fordham Players to Watch

Abdou Tsimbila: 10.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.9 BLK Japhet Medor: 12.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyle Rose: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Antrell Charlton: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank 196th 74.3 Points Scored 72.9 232nd 42nd 64.3 Points Allowed 70.9 172nd 290th 34.0 Rebounds 38.4 105th 170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 11.5 38th 116th 8.2 3pt Made 7.5 184th 140th 14.1 Assists 13.3 196th 85th 10.7 Turnovers 13.8 318th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.