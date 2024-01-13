Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) versus the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10), at 2:30 PM ET on USA.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Game Information

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Mika Adams-Woods: 14.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chad Venning: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Charles Pride: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yann Farell: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Barry Evans: 3.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Abdou Tsimbila: 10.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Japhet Medor: 12.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyle Rose: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Antrell Charlton: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Fordham AVG Fordham Rank
196th 74.3 Points Scored 72.9 232nd
42nd 64.3 Points Allowed 70.9 172nd
290th 34.0 Rebounds 38.4 105th
170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 11.5 38th
116th 8.2 3pt Made 7.5 184th
140th 14.1 Assists 13.3 196th
85th 10.7 Turnovers 13.8 318th

