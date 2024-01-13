Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) versus the Fordham Rams (6-7, 0-0 A-10), at 2:30 PM ET on USA.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Mika Adams-Woods: 14.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Charles Pride: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yann Farell: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Barry Evans: 3.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
- Abdou Tsimbila: 10.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 12.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham Stat Comparison
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Fordham AVG
|Fordham Rank
|196th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|72.9
|232nd
|42nd
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|172nd
|290th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|38.4
|105th
|170th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|38th
|116th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|184th
|140th
|14.1
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|85th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|13.8
|318th
