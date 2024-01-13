Siena vs. Fairfield January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Siena Saints (4-6) face a fellow MAAC opponent, the Fairfield Stags (10-1), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Siena vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Players to Watch
- Elisa Mevius: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- London Gamble: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Meghan Andersen: 16.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Janelle Brown: 14.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaety L'Amoreaux: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emina Selimovic: 8.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall McGruder: 7.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.