The Siena Saints (4-6) face a fellow MAAC opponent, the Fairfield Stags (10-1), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Siena vs. Fairfield Game Information

Siena Players to Watch

Elisa Mevius: 13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Ahniysha Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK London Gamble: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

Meghan Andersen: 16.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Janelle Brown: 14.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaety L'Amoreaux: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Emina Selimovic: 8.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall McGruder: 7.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

