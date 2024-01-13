St. John's (NY) vs. UConn January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the St. John's Red Storm (7-7) versus the UConn Huskies (9-3) at 2:00 PM ET.
St. John's (NY) vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
St. John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Unique Drake: 19.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jillian Archer: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skye Owen: 6.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jailah Donald: 4.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UConn Players to Watch
- Paige Bueckers: 18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Edwards: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Aubrey Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- KK Arnold: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nika Muhl: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
