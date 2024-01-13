The Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) meet the St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FOX.

St. John's vs. Creighton Game Information

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Baylor Scheierman: 18.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Steven Ashworth: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's vs. Creighton Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG St. John's AVG St. John's Rank
47th 81.8 Points Scored 79.2 82nd
96th 67.1 Points Allowed 69.8 145th
67th 39.6 Rebounds 41.3 29th
253rd 8.3 Off. Rebounds 14.3 5th
7th 11.1 3pt Made 7.7 165th
32nd 17.0 Assists 16.5 45th
80th 10.6 Turnovers 11.9 196th

