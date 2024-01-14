Sunday's Patriot slate includes the Army Black Knights (3-7) against the American Eagles (2-9), at 2:00 PM ET.

Army vs. American Game Information

Army Players to Watch

Kya Smith: 10.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Trinity Hardy: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fiona Hastick: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Reese Ericson: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lauren Lithgow: 5.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

American Players to Watch

Lauren Stack: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ivy Bales: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Emily Johns: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Molly Lavin: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Anna Lemaster: 8.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

