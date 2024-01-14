The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) play the Fairfield Stags (7-6, 1-1 MAAC) in a matchup of MAAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Fairfield Game Information

Canisius Players to Watch

Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

Jasper Floyd: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Fairfield AVG Fairfield Rank 138th 77.0 Points Scored 74.0 202nd 251st 73.7 Points Allowed 71.0 180th 143rd 37.5 Rebounds 35.8 220th 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 198th 49th 9.3 3pt Made 8.5 90th 131st 14.3 Assists 13.5 178th 263rd 12.7 Turnovers 12.3 229th

