The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) play the Fairfield Stags (7-6, 1-1 MAAC) in a matchup of MAAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Fairfield Game Information

Canisius Players to Watch

  • Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Dinkins: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

  • Jasper Floyd: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Leach: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Peyton Smith: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Caleb Fields: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Canisius vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Fairfield AVG Fairfield Rank
138th 77.0 Points Scored 74.0 202nd
251st 73.7 Points Allowed 71.0 180th
143rd 37.5 Rebounds 35.8 220th
135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.0 198th
49th 9.3 3pt Made 8.5 90th
131st 14.3 Assists 13.5 178th
263rd 12.7 Turnovers 12.3 229th

