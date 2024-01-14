Canisius vs. Fairfield January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) play the Fairfield Stags (7-6, 1-1 MAAC) in a matchup of MAAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Canisius vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Canisius Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canisius Players to Watch
- Frank Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Siem Uijtendaal: 15.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Dinkins: 15.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Youri Fritz: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Jasper Floyd: 11.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Leach: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Peyton Smith: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brycen Goodine: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canisius vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison
|Canisius Rank
|Canisius AVG
|Fairfield AVG
|Fairfield Rank
|138th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|74.0
|202nd
|251st
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|180th
|143rd
|37.5
|Rebounds
|35.8
|220th
|135th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|198th
|49th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|90th
|131st
|14.3
|Assists
|13.5
|178th
|263rd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|229th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.