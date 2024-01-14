The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) face a fellow MAAC opponent, the Iona Gaels (6-7, 1-1 MAAC), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

Idan Tretout: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Dakota Leffew: 17.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 263rd 71.5 Points Scored 73.8 209th 175th 70.9 Points Allowed 71.2 186th 262nd 34.6 Rebounds 35.8 220th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 144th 115th 8.2 3pt Made 6.4 275th 178th 13.5 Assists 14.3 131st 97th 10.8 Turnovers 14.2 332nd

