Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) face a fellow MAAC opponent, the Iona Gaels (6-7, 1-1 MAAC), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Iona Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 9.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Quigley: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Dakota Leffew: 17.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Deshayne Montgomery: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dallas Hobbs: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dola Adebayo: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 7.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison
|Iona Rank
|Iona AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|263rd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|73.8
|209th
|175th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|186th
|262nd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|35.8
|220th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|144th
|115th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.4
|275th
|178th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.3
|131st
|97th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|14.2
|332nd
