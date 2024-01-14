The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) face a fellow MAAC opponent, the Iona Gaels (6-7, 1-1 MAAC), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

  • Idan Tretout: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Gordon: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jean Aranguren: 9.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremiah Quigley: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Wheza Panzo: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

  • Dakota Leffew: 17.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Deshayne Montgomery: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dallas Hobbs: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dola Adebayo: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jedy Cordilia: 7.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank
263rd 71.5 Points Scored 73.8 209th
175th 70.9 Points Allowed 71.2 186th
262nd 34.6 Rebounds 35.8 220th
152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 144th
115th 8.2 3pt Made 6.4 275th
178th 13.5 Assists 14.3 131st
97th 10.8 Turnovers 14.2 332nd

