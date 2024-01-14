Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) facing the Saint Peter's Peacocks (6-5, 2-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Seydou Traore: 11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jaden Winston: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaquil Bender: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Perry Cowan: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Latrell Reid: 11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Houge: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Corey Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Armoni Zeigler: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brent Bland: 5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Manhattan Rank
|Manhattan AVG
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Saint Peter's Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|62.1
|354th
|191st
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|324th
|31.7
|Rebounds
|35.0
|171st
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|15th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
