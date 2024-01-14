Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) facing the Saint Peter's Peacocks (6-5, 2-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

  • Seydou Traore: 11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jaden Winston: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shaquil Bender: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Perry Cowan: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • Latrell Reid: 11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Houge: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Corey Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Armoni Zeigler: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brent Bland: 5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Manhattan Rank Manhattan AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank
294th 67.2 Points Scored 62.1 354th
191st 70.4 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
324th 31.7 Rebounds 35.0 171st
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 5.9 320th
237th 12.3 Assists 10.5 343rd
294th 13.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

