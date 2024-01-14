Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Manhattan Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) facing the Saint Peter's Peacocks (6-5, 2-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

Seydou Traore: 11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaden Winston: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaquil Bender: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Perry Cowan: 6.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Latrell Reid: 11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Houge: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Corey Washington: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Armoni Zeigler: 6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brent Bland: 5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Manhattan vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Manhattan Rank Manhattan AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 62.1 354th 191st 70.4 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 324th 31.7 Rebounds 35.0 171st 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 5.9 320th 237th 12.3 Assists 10.5 343rd 294th 13.1 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

