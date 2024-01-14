The Marist Red Foxes (7-4, 2-0 MAAC) meet the Rider Broncs (3-10, 0-2 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marist vs. Rider Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Players to Watch

Jaden Daughtry: 7.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Isaiah Brickner: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jadin Collins: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Allen: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Pascarelli: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Players to Watch

Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Corey McKeithan: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Allen Powell: 10.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK TJ Weeks Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tariq Ingraham: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marist vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marist Rank Marist AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 70.2 209th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 217th 34.3 Rebounds 36.2 90th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 5.0 349th 333rd 10.8 Assists 11.4 307th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.