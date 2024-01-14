Marist vs. Rider January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Marist Red Foxes (7-4, 2-0 MAAC) meet the Rider Broncs (3-10, 0-2 MAAC) in a clash of MAAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Marist vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Marist Players to Watch
- Jaden Daughtry: 7.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jadin Collins: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Allen: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Pascarelli: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Rider Players to Watch
- Mervin James: 19.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Corey McKeithan: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tariq Ingraham: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Marist vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marist Rank
|Marist AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|217th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|36.2
|90th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
