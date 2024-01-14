The George Washington Revolutionaries (7-6) play a fellow A-10 opponent, the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-8), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Reilly Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington Game Information

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Dani Haskell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

Nya Robertson: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

