Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (7-6) play a fellow A-10 opponent, the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-8), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Reilly Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Bonaventure vs. George Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Bonaventure Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Dani Haskell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nadechka Laccen: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Claire Cody: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tianna Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
George Washington Players to Watch
- Nya Robertson: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maren Durant: 5.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nya Lok: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mayowa Taiwo: 4.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Essence Brown: 12.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.