Siena vs. Niagara January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) playing the Siena Saints (2-11, 1-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Siena vs. Niagara Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Siena Players to Watch
- Giovanni Emejuru: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Killian Gribben: 5.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Michael Evbagharu: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zek Tekin: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Eley: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Niagara Players to Watch
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmad Henderson II: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harlan Obioha: 7.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Luke Bumbalough: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Siena vs. Niagara Stat Comparison
|Niagara Rank
|Niagara AVG
|Siena AVG
|Siena Rank
|230th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|59.5
|359th
|279th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|309th
|356th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|36.5
|189th
|325th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|34th
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|5.1
|341st
|269th
|12.3
|Assists
|10.5
|339th
|65th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
