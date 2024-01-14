Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Niagara Purple Eagles (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) playing the Siena Saints (2-11, 1-1 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Niagara Game Information

Siena Players to Watch

Giovanni Emejuru: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Killian Gribben: 5.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Michael Evbagharu: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Zek Tekin: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Eley: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Niagara Players to Watch

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahmad Henderson II: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Harlan Obioha: 7.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Luke Bumbalough: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Braxton Bayless: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Siena vs. Niagara Stat Comparison

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 230th 72.9 Points Scored 59.5 359th 279th 75.2 Points Allowed 77.1 309th 356th 30.3 Rebounds 36.5 189th 325th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 11.6 34th 275th 6.4 3pt Made 5.1 341st 269th 12.3 Assists 10.5 339th 65th 10.4 Turnovers 15.9 361st

